LaVerne “Shorty” Rantz, 88 of Los Alamos, passed away peacefully Saturday morning with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacquelyn Kay of 46 years, 9 siblings, and the mother of his two oldest children, Althea Fern Keithley. He is survived by his sister Roxie Nedra Wallace of Reeds Spring, MO; son Ricky LaVerne Rantz of Lompoc, CA, daughter Vicky Fern Rantz of Santa Ynez, CA, and sons Timothy Wayne Rantz and his wife Heather of Lake Tahoe, CA; Jean-Mark Rantz and his wife Rhonda of Orcutt, CA; Michael Joel Rantz and his wife Erin of New Braunfels, TX; and ten grandchildren Kyle, Lucas, Benjimin, Jacob, Jedidiah, Tyler, Jackson, Noah, Elizabeth and Matthew as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Shorty was born in Reeds Spring, MO, to Lee Roy Lordford Rantz and Harriet Elizabeth (Parscale) Rantz. He was one of 11 siblings. He moved to California in 1960 to pursue a job in construction. He met Jackie in Buellton, CA and they were married on September 27, 1967, in Solvang, CA. They lived in Los Olivos for about a year and a half where they attended Berean Baptist Church. Then they moved to Los Alamos, CA. He was employed as an electrician at Vandenberg AFB and retired after 31 years in Civil Engineering.
Shorty was very caring and kind. He had a servant's heart as evidenced by his service in the Los Alamo Valley Men's Club, where he served as President many times. He was a 4H Leader and attended the SB County Fair in Santa Maria every year. He was always there for anyone who needed help. One of his passions was the LAVMC Youth Recreation. He was a big supporter. He also was a long-time member of the Grange.
Shorty loved fishing at Lake Cachuma and Lake Lopez. He also loved watching Westerns, especially The Virginian. He loved reading too. If you asked him what he had been up to his pat reply would be “Just goofin around”.
There will be a graveside service at the Los Alamos Cemetery on Friday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service there will be a reception at the Los Alamos Valley Men's Club.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to LAVMC Youth Recreation Fund