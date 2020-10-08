Linda Morse Wedel (Stohler) finally had to put away her suitcase and say a final good-bye to family and friends. After months of fighting Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), a rare, degenerative, and fatal brain disorder, Linda died on September 29 2020. She is survived by her two sons Nicholas and Andrew Wedel, her daughter-in-law Megan, and three grandchildren Maverick, Mayson, and Makiya.
Born in January of 1949, Linda grew up in Corona and earned her bachelor degree in 1971 from the University of California in Santa Barbara. While at UCSB, she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and has preserved these friendships over the last 50 years. Linda went on to earn her teaching credential at Westmont College and began her teaching career at Jonata Elementary School. Over her 23 years there, she taught second, third, and fifth grades. Her classroom always contained pets of many types rats, snakes, chickens, ducks, and more. Linda enjoyed teaching and included plays, square dancing, and creative projects to enthrall her students. She was proud of the fact she taught both her two sons in her classroom, and they survived.
While still teaching, Linda earned her administrative credential from Chapman University. She then worked as vice-principal and principal at El Camino Junior High, Alvin Elementary, Fessler Junior High, and Adam Elementary. She retired in 2011.
An unabashed animal lover, Linda always had horses, dogs, and cats to love and care for. She was a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Riders where she made life-long friends and was also a member of the American Association of University Women and Friendship Force. Her interest in traveling started with a $5 Dollars-a-Day trip around Europe in 1970 and over the years included adventures to China, Ireland, Guam, Russia, Japan, France, and many more destinations.
A celebration of her life was held July 11, 2020, with Linda in attendance as she always enjoyed a good party with friends. She was known for her loyalty, her pride in her sons, and her willingness to get things done. Donations in her memory can be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation or the Santa Ynez Humane Society.
