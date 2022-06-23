Maria Esperanza (Helen) Zaragoza, Buellton, CA-August 15, 1925 June 6, 2022
Maria Esperanza (Helen) Zaragoza, daughter of Jose and Marie Ortiz grew up in Mexico.
As a resident of Buellton for almost 50 years, she finished rearing their 4 children alone following the passage of her husband Julio. Helen loved to cook and her pies were loved by the Zaragoza family.
Helen also enjoyed her garden and had several fruit trees. It would not be unusual for her to climb the fig tree in back to get figs.
Helen was a devout catholic and regularly attended mass at Mission Santa Ynez.
She is survived by her 4 children, Larry, Dennis, Edward and Susan.
Arrangements were with Loper Funeral Chapel and she was buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.