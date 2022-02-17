October 5, 1953 - February 2, 2022
Maria Bright, known to many who loved her as “Mimi,” was born in central Mexico. She grew up in Cortazar in the state of Guanajuato, where many family members continue to reside. Her parents, Miguel and Ana Maria had ten children, Miguel, Maria Luisa, Javier, Luis, Luz Maria, Umberto, Juan, Gonzalo, Rogelio, and Claudia. Maria was blessed with two sons, Leonel of Cortazar and Ricardo and his wife Zayda, of Santa Maria. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Fernando, Valeria, Ana, and Vanessa, and new baby Claire Olivia.
Maria immigrated to the U.S. in 1987, settled in Santa Barbara and soon met the love of her life. She married Dennis Bright and welcomed stepdaughter Erin, in 1989. They later started a cleaning company servicing domestic and business accounts, but Mimi's true vocation was the care of children. She was the nanny for her “first girl” Naomi Rabe, and 10 years later cared for her “double trouble” twins Sarah and Connor Perkins. Later in her career she cared for Charlie Perkins and Abby Rauchhaus. Naomi's baby Claire was to be next. She was a fixture in the stands of the YMCA, Santa Ynez Elementary, SY Charter, and SYHS sporting events wearing school colors and cheering on “her kids.”
Mimi was a tireless hard worker, often working seven days per week. She was proud to become an American citizen, later being able to sponsor her son Ricardo on his own journey to citizenship. She was a resident of Lompoc for many years and attended both La Purisima parish and Old Mission Santa Ines. She established many friendships throughout the years and was particularly proud of her “family of friends” who supported her in the absence of her immediate family and after the loss of her beloved Dennis in 2020. She left this world on what would have been their 33rd anniversary.
Mimi succumbed to a rare and aggressive form of cancer of the gall bladder and abdomen. It was a quick and valiant battle after being admitted to Cottage Hospital on December 27. Thanks to her care providers who used all of their gifts to help her. She was transferred to Serenity House on January 26 and was blessed there with gentle kindness and compassionate care and was able to share visits with family and friends who stayed by her side during her graceful transition.
At Mimi's request, and due to Covid safety concerns, a small private memorial service will be held at Mission Santa Ines chapel. Thank you Mimi for your Love.