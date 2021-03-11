Our loving and caring mother, grandmother, and aunt, Mary Ann Brundidge, passed away on January 24th, 2021 At age 83. She was born in Fulton, Missouri June 20th, 1937 to Lela Lucille (Frazier) Karrer and George Wilhelm Karrer. During the depression, the family moved from Missouri to Bakersfield, CA to pursue a better life while her father opened a successful grocery store. She attended Standard Elementary School and graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1955. Shortly after, she met her future husband Neil A. Brundidge while roller skating. They married in September of 1956. Both she and her husband Neil were roller skating instructors and competed in dance skating. They won regional and state championships in the late 1950 's. She had a career working for the Kern County courthouse deputized as a microphotographer, then later at Occidental Petroleum. After re-locating to Ventura, CA for two years, she and her family moved to Solvang in May of 1973. Mary was talented in arts and crafts, including ceramics, oil and watercolor painting, tole painting, and jewelry making. She was recognized in the industry while touring, and she was a frequent guest on a craft show televised on Tennessee Nashville Network. Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Lela and George W. Karrer, her husband, Neil A. Brundidge Jr., and her younger brother, George W. Karrer Jr. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Neil D. and Sandra S. Brundidge, in Santa Ynez, CA; her granddaughter, Rebecca A. Brundidge, in Nashville, TN; and a niece, Ritchie Ann (Karrer) Perez in Laughlin, NV.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.