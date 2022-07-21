Born to R.E. (Dutch) and Mary L. Wilson in Santa Barbara, CA. The family started in Solvang, then to Santa Ynez, CA. She grew up on a ranch, spending much of it on a horse. Her father was an original cowboy & rancher, her mother a math & special ed teacher. Her brother, David Wilson, with whom she was very close growing up, was a cowboy with other careers. She attended school in the Santa Ynez Valley, graduating from SYV HS, class of 1955. Barbara then attended Longwood College in Virginia. She transferred back home in 56 to Cal Poly SLO, CA.
There, she met Warren McGowan & they married on Mar 28, '59. They lived in San Luis Obispo until after their daughter, Kathleen, was born in Dec. They moved to Pozo where Barbara became the Teacher, Principal & Bus Driver for the 17 student one-room schoolhouse, K-8th grade. Summers saw her as the lifeguard at the public pool. Their 2nd daughter, Shealon, was born in Aug 1961.
After Warren graduated, they moved to the Bay Area. Barbara returned to college at S F State, graduating in '67 with a B.A. Barbara worked at Ranch Cotati H.S. for 25 yrs ('69-'94) as head of the Home Ec dept, also at times as Life Sciences & P.E. teacher, & working with the drama dept. She was also a Brownie & Girl Scout troop leader and 4H instructor while her girls were members. The family was active with skiing, camping, & traveling to visit family & friends. And, in 1981, they had an exciting time sailing their 33 ft boat to Hawaii.
As the girls got older, Barbara & Warren traveled to the Caribbean, Mexico, Tonga, New Zealand, & more. Barbara also followed her dream, spurred by Pearl S. Buck as a girl, traveling to China alone. She procured a grant for the trip & developed a program from it, aiding in her success of adding another Masters to her degree.
Barbara returned to Santa Ynez in '97 to help her father when she & Warren divorced. She embraced the Valley life, becoming active with the Santa Barbara Cattlewoman Assoc., serving two terms as President & 10+ yrs on the scholarship committee. She was also a longtime board member of the SYV Historical Society and a founding member of the DAR Rancho del Cielo chapter.
Barbara is survived by daughters Kathleen & Shealon (Mark Jayne), granddaughters Allyson, Alexa, & Jordan, great-granddaughters Lily and Brooklyn, and her cousin Gail Tomasini.
There will be a Life Celebration on July 31,2022, 1-4 pm, at the Rancho Santa Ynez Estates Clubhouse, 1400 Fjord Drive, Solvang, CA 93463. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the S. B. Cattlewoman Assoc, the DAR Rancho del Cielo chapter, or the Santa Ynez Historical Society.