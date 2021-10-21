Mary Lee Rhodus passed away in Solvang on Aug. 21, 2021. She was a caring mother and will be missed by her family and friends.
Mary Lee was born on June 8, 1936 in Fancy Gap, Virginia. Although her life took her to many places, she fondly remembered her “country” upbringing. She grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, where she met her first husband, Charles H. Schmidt. Mary Lee was an only child, so his nine brothers and sisters were the big family she loved and cherished. Careers brought them to Florida and then California, where they raised two sons, William and Kurt. Widowed at age 36, she proved a capable single mother until her second marriage to Robert D. Rhodus in 1975, which brought three new sons, Bryan, Aaron and Sean, and a new life in Solvang. His career at Lockheed Martin brought more moves to Florida and Colorado, where her love of making friends continued to flourish. Retirement brought Bob and Mary Lee one more move in 2004, back to the Santa Ynez Valley that they both loved. They were married 43 years.
She loved to travel, read, garden and take care of her numerous horses, dogs and cats. Many enjoyed her sense of humor and quick wit, but she was also a good friend who always had time to listen.
She is survived by her sons Bryan (wife Wanda) of Slidell, Louisiana, Aaron of Solvang, California, Kurt of Denver, Colorado, Sean of Solvang, California, two granddaughters, Brooke and Brittany of Slidell, Louisiana, and three great-grandchildren. Robert Rhodus and her son, William C. Schmidt, preceded her in death.
Her family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the Atterdag Care Center for their exceptional caring. If you wish to remember Mary Lee, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/cacentralcoast in her memory.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 AM at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley in Los Olivos.
