Michael Balaban passed away at home on March 21, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's for many years. He was a man of uncommon intellect, exuberance, creativity, generosity, and fearless optimism.

First and foremost he was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Michael was born in Chicago on February 8, 1939. His family moved to California in the 1950's. He went to North Hollywood High School where his love of athletics led him to playing football. He played in the LA City Football Championship at the LA Coliseum in 1956.

His academic excellence took him to Cal Berkeley as an undergraduate. He was accepted to Harvard Law School and graduated in 1963. He was a brilliant trial lawyer with a varied and storied career, which included: working under Robert F. Kennedy in 1963 as an Assistant US attorney, founding the Federal Public Defenders office in Los Angeles with John Van de Kamp, and building a thriving legal practice in which he represented all types of people. He represented Anthony Russo and Daniel Ellsberg in the Pentagon papers case, and one of his proudest moments was in 1989 when he represented the NAACP, pro bono, in a case that opened the door to allow people of color to join the National Elks Lodge.He had a deeply rooted sense of justice that guided not only his legal career but also his social and personal interactions.