Nels Petersen passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2021, following complications from cardio pulmonary illness, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Nels was born and raised in Santa Monica, graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1958 and proceeded to complete barber college shortly following graduation. While working as a barber and starting his family in Inglewood, he attended and then completed the police academy in Santa Barbara. In 1970, Nels began his law enforcement career with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department and moved to Santa Maria with his family. After completing his law enforcement service in 1984, Nels moved to the Santa Ynez Valley and after several years in retail and winery management, Nels returned to his roots as a barber and enjoyed this endeavor until his retirement in 2006.
Once retired, Nels and his beloved wife, Elaine moved to Fort Jones, California to enjoy their retirement in this beautiful new location.
To know Nels is to love him. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, family, friends, even strangers, knew they had something special having him in their lives. Nels had a knack of making everyone around him feel comfortable, welcome, and appreciated. Whether it was just his genuine friendly demeanor, expertly delivered joke or words of encouragement, you were drawn in and made to feel like a long-time friend.
Nels cherished his family and was a truly amazing, devoted, and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and traveling to great locations in California and beyond. So many of these trips were designed to include his family so we could all be together as often as possible.
Nels was a huge football fan and loved his Chicago Bears! Football season was always a good time in the Petersen house!
Shortly after moving to Fort Jones, Nels began fellowship with Pastor Drew at Scott Valley Berean Church in Etna where he made many special and long-lasting relationships. His faith became a very special part of his life, and knowing that, was the biggest blessing when it came time to have to let him go.
Nels now rejoins his loved ones: his parents, William and Marion Petersen, his aunt Florence Beard, his brother Bill Petersen and sister, Nancy Turner.
He is survived by his forever love and wife of 37 years, Elaine; children John, Cynthia, James, daughter-in-law, Alana, daughter Colleen and her husband Raulee Gauna, grandson Cameron Crawford, as well a large extended family that included sisters and brothers in law, and twelve nieces nephews and their children. Nel's family was the pride of his life, and the legacy of his resilient spirit and loving heart will live on through them all.
We welcome friends and loved ones to join us for his Celebration of Life including refreshments and desserts, to be held January 10, 2022 at 2:00 at Scott Valley Berean Church located at 134 Church St., Etna, CA.
Girdner Funeral chapel is assisting the family and online condolences can be made at girdnerfuneralchapel.com
