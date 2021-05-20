Patricia Grace (Meade) Warwick, "Patsy ", was born in Southern California on November 19, 1926 and grew up in the Los Angeles beaches area. She worked for Hughes Aircraft for several years before her work moved her to Santa Barbara. For several years while living in Santa Barbara she worked for SB Harbor Patrol and Lockheed Martin as a secretary. She lived in SB for several years where she met and married her first husband Stan Buller. After her divorce years later she moved to the Santa Ynez Valley where her parents had retired in the township of Los Olivos When her father died, Patsy, with her older sister Peggy and niece Kelly looked after her mother until the day she passed. During that time Patsy made numerous friends in the Valley and at Old Mission Santa Ines including the love of her life Bill Warwick. They were married 10 wonderful years before Bill 's passing; traveling together, spending time at their cabin in Arnold, seeing a Notre Dame game, spending time with friends, family and grandchildren and just enjoying life and nature. Patsy truly enjoyed the time she spent with her older sister Peggy and younger sister Cecilia who would often visit and stay for several weeks. Patsy was very active in her golden years, donating her time to the SYV Humane Society Thrift Shop and SYV Hospital Auxiliary and of course OMSI. She had a passion for animals especially her cat and best friend Cookie who she spoiled daily. In October of 2016 at the age of 90, Patsy moved to Camarillo to be close to her sister Peggy who was at that time 92 and in declining health and her niece Kelly. They had but a few months together when her sister passed in early 2017. Bill 's children Mary and Jim, together with Peggy and Cecilia 's family, all gave Patsy the support and love she needed for the remainder of her elder life. She passed away peacefully on February 8, 2021 at the age of 94 surrounded by loved ones. A rosary will be held Friday, June 4th at 7:30 pm at OMSI and a funeral mass Saturday June 5th at 11:00a.m. A private family interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society to honor Patsy 's love and care for animals.
