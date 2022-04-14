Patricia “Patty” Harvey of Santa Ynez passed away in Santa Barbara on April 5, 2021. She was 84 years old when she lost her battle to cancer. Patty was born and raised in Marysville, CA to parents Gustav and Bessie Mondon. Her father, a German immigrant and entrepreneur, instilled a strong positive work ethic in both Patty and her beloved brother Richard (deceased). At an early age, she devoted herself to studying piano and excelled, playing for family and social event recitals. She attended the University of the Pacific where she became a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and continued her passion for music, playing both piano and various woodwind instruments. Her love of sports and of the outdoors led her to a degree in education which brought her to Southern California to teach Physical Education, Gymnastics, Drill Team and Continuing Ed in the Centinela Valley Union High School District. While living in Manhattan Beach, Patty made lifelong friends playing beach volleyball as well as marrying her first husband and having two children. Years later, she remarried fellow educator, Elvis “Bud” Harvey (deceased), and relocated to Rancho Palos Verdes. Their love was undeniable, a true team in every sense of the word. While both still teaching, they started Harvey Investment Properties, buying and selling income properties. Eventually leaving education, they moved to the Santa Ynez Valley from where they managed their business and enjoyed country living. She and Bud adored their country community, helping found the Valley Oaks Bank and overseeing administrative operations at The Friendship House.
Patty dug into country life nurturing her beloved garden roses and tending to her potted geraniums. A lover of animals, she filled their home with every farm critter imaginable, even breeding and raising sheep. With her two children “out-of-the-nest”, she discovered a deep love of horses and trail riding, becoming an active member of the Santa Ynez Valley Riders. She volunteered at both the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program.
Later in life, Patty and Bud discovered Southern Oregon, where they enjoyed summers and autumns at their mountain home in Rocky Point. Trail riding, canoeing, reading, wildlife, hiking, nurturing friendships and family always filled Patty's heart, not to mention getting lost in the beautiful Cascade and marsh views. It is there where her ashes will be laid to rest. Hers was indeed a life well lived.
Patty is survived by her children Matthew Todd Smith and Adrianne Smith Morris (and Steve); step-children Neal (and Linda) Harvey, Shari (and Rick) Austin, Carol Harvey, Nancy Harrison and Jim Harvey; step-grandchildren Justin, Nathan, Clarissa, Cameron, Molly, Betsy, Susie, Lexi and Jesse; nephews Jeffery and Greg Mondon and sisters-in law Joann Mondon and Geraldine Haskell. A memorial celebrating her life was held in June of 2021 at her country home where her many roses were in bloom. Donations to honor Patricia Harvey can be made to the following organizations: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program, thank you.