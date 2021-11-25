Pierrette Ethel Chapman, age 90, long-time resident of Solvang California passed away on November 11, 2021. Pierrette was born in Quebec City, Canada, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pierre-Theophile Legare. After completing her studies as a registered nurse, Pierrette moved to Los Angles, California where she met her husband, Arthur S. Chapman. They were married in 1960 and moved to Solvang in 1970.
Pierrette was an accomplished artist. She was a photographer, weaver, maker of silver jewelry, and creator of original works in ceramic clay. She was a member of "The Solvang Knitting Pearls" who met at the Solvang Senior center to knit and crochet teddy bears that were given to children in the Family Care Network.
Pierrette is survived by her son Duane Arnold Chapman, sister Claire Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur S. Chapman; stepson Gary; brothers Guy Legare, Jean Marc Legare, Pierre Legare; and sister Beatrice Minnetian.
Memorials may be sent to: Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 2415 De la Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.
