Raymond Wagstaffe

Ray Wagstaffe, a magnificent husband, father, brother, friend and colleague, passed away peacefully with his wife Jacqueline near his side on March 10, 2020 in Solvang. He stared down many health struggles including diabetes and kidney cancer.

Ray was born in Redwood City, California in 1957 to parents Gerard and Jean Wagstaffe. He grew up in Menlo Park.

After dazzling the nuns at St. Raymond's School, Ray attended Bellarmine College Prep (Class of 1975), where he was Student Body Vice President, excelled in baseball, was a State Finalist in Dramatic Interpretation and played the lead in several plays. He graduated from Santa Clara University in 1979 where he led the Debate team and earned a B.S. degree in Finance.

What a career. It started in college where, as Ray would say, he was a “Chef for Applause” at Sandy's Kitchen in the Stanford Shopping Center. And if you took his word for it, he was even accepted to the Le Cordon Bleu cooking academy in Paris.