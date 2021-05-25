Richard E. "Dick" Peabody, a 3rd generation native Californian & Son of The American Revolution, was born in Whittier, CA on January 19, 1926, to Harold H. and Marjorie A. Peabody in La Habra, CA
Richard served in the United States Navy in the Submarine Service in the Pacific Fleet during World War II & was stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he enrolled at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo & received a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
He married Ruth L. Decker on May 30th, 1950.
He moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1976 & retired in 1982, when he sold his company to his two sons, During his career, he also volunteered with the LA County Sheriff's Department in the Mounted Posse & worked as a volunteer Deputy Sheriff in Patrol Cars in the evenings after work.
Dick was also an avid horseman & belonged to a number of riding groups with his horse Buck, including Los Vaqueros, Rancheros Vistadores and other groups. He had a Bolen Silver Parade Saddle and tack which he used to ride with The Al Malikah Shriners Silver Mounted Patrol, where he rode in the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Hollywood Christmas Parade for several years. He later joined the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's Silver Mounted Patrol and continued riding in parades on his Palomino horse named Mickey.
Dick also had a passion for golf and he was an avid sportsman well into his eighties. He was a member of the La Habra Masonic Lodge , The Al Malikah Shriners and a Christian. After his wife Ruth's death in 2014. Dick's wish was to live out the rest of his years on his ranch and that he did! He left this world to join Ruth in Heaven on April 24th, 2021 At the age of 95 years and 3 months. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother Don, and his wife Ruth. He is survived by his sister Ruth (93), His children Larry (& wife Theresa) (69), Pamela (& husband Sandy) (66), and Mark (& wife Cheryl) (62) five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held on June 12th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shriner's Hospital in blessed memory of Richard E. Peabody.
