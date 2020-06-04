Robert Petersen

Robert George “Bob” Petersen, 91, a lifelong resident of Solvang, passed away peacefully at his home on April 30, 2020, with his family by his side
Bob was born on Pine Street in Solvang to Clara and H. G. “George” Petersen, on September 15th, 1928. His grandparents were from Jutland, Denmark, though both parents were born in the U.S. His father came to Solvang from Selma, California in 1923, and his mother came from Danevang, a Danish settlement in Texas in 1911.
Bob's family moved to Rancho Llano Grande, across from Buellflat Rock Co, in 1937. Bob attended Solvang Elementary and upon graduation from Santa Ynez High School attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
In high school, Bob was active in FFA and 4-H. In 1939 he showed a steer in the World's Expo in San Francisco. After graduation he was drafted in 1950 and sent to Nuremberg, Germany working in the Army Military Police during the occupation. Spending two years in Europe gave him the opportunity to visit relatives in Denmark, during leaves.
Returning to Solvang in 1952 he resumed farming again, and managed the cattle and hog operations on the family farm located on the flats between Buellton and Solvang, a labor he dearly loved. In 1954, Bob married Helen Holman, a childhood sweetheart, who became his helpmate on the farm. To this union were born Robert, Jr., who lives today with his wife, Janet, in the ranch house of Bobs' parents, and Debbie (Laroche) who lives with her husband, Andrew, on Chalk Hill Road.
After selling the farming operation in 1967, Bob worked alongside his brother Bill at the family's rock, sand and gravel enterprise, Buellflat Rock Company. Bob ran the heavy equipment, working on developments in Woodstock, Oak Trails, and several roadways and house pads in the valley. Bob donated many hours of labor excavating the area for the Solvang Theaterfest.
Bob was an active member of the community, serving as a board member for Jonata School, the Danish Brotherhood, the American Legion, Santa Barbara Cattleman's Association, the Farm Bureau, and the Los Alamos Society as well as serving on Bethania's church council and raising money for the parish hall.
Although a knee operation in his 80's slowed him down a bit, Bob loved dancing to swing bands, and seldom sat out a song. He enjoyed spending time with his extended family, especially during the holidays and special occasions. Bob famously and proudly drove his iconic 1972 International Scout to the post office for his daily 11:00 a.m. mail run. He could regularly be seen in town enjoying lunches at his favorite local restaurants- so often that many servers would greet him by his family nickname- “Far”, and would know his order before he was even seated. Bob's love of family and community showed in his charitable giving to many local causes.
Bob loved his heritage, and was considered a local historian by many. He shared often his recollection of names, dates and events. In a video interview on display at the Elverhoj Museum he recounts many items of local interest. So many of his stories ended with his infectious laugh.
Bob worshiped regularly at Bethania Lutheran Church in his reserved seat; third pew from the back on the left, window seat. He was the second child ever to be baptized at Bethania, and has the certificate, written in Danish, to show the date (1928).
Bob is survived by his son, Robert Petersen and his wife Janet, and a daughter Debbie Laroche and her husband Andy, as well as grandchildren Robbie Petersen (Kristina)Their children Robbie and Katelyn, Bryan Petersen (Jenn) and son Jayce, Jenna Gonsalves (Cody) children Michael, Nathen and Mason, Robin Sheehan (Finbarr) and son Emmet, Danny Laroche (Alexandra) children Alaina and Rory. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, who he had missed dearly for 36 years.
A private military graveside service for family was held at Oak Hill Cemetery on May 6, 2020. A celebration of Bob's life is being planned for a date near his 92nd birthday, September 15, 2020.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support these last few weeks. Remembrances in Bob's name can be made to the Elverhoj Museum or Bethania Lutheran Church.
We will miss you Far.
