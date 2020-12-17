Roger Wood Higgins

“Not Bad for a Boy from Yorkshire”
This holiday season we remember the life of Roger Higgins, of Santa Ynez, who passed away unexpectedly on July 16th. He had been a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley for 16 years. A small graveside service was held at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley on July 23rd with a celebration of life to occur at a later date. Roger is survived by his wife, Priscilla, of Santa Ynez; son Mark and his wife Leena, of Washington, DC; and son Neal, his wife Jacqueline, and their daughter Hallie, of Bethesda, MD.
Born in Leeds, England, on February 20, 1943, Roger left to study aeronautical engineering at the University of London and never looked back. He was a skilled tennis player, winning a British schools doubles championship at Wimbledon and competing in matches across Europe. After receiving his degree he joined the British Aircraft Corporation, serving on the team that designed and delivered the Concorde and the Jaguar jet trainer.
Roger subsequently joined IBM in London where, in 1970, he met a young Cambridge physicist named Priscilla Trapnell. They quickly began a life together, with Mark arriving in 1973 and Neal in 1975. Shortly after Neal's birth, with Roger now working for Xerox, the young family moved to Palos Verdes for a two-year assignment that sealed their love for California. When the assignment ended and the family moved back to England, Roger quickly began plotting how to return. In 1982 the family moved to California permanently, settling in Saratoga, in the foothills of Silicon Valley. For the next two decades Roger served in senior executive positions in a number of technology companies, ultimately retiring from Keynote Systems in 2000.
While deciding where to spend their retirement, Roger and Priscilla visited the Santa Ynez Valley and knew they were home. They purchased 100 acres of undeveloped land in Happy Canyon and planted what would become Three Creek Vineyard, producing wine under the Cimarone label-a name derived from the first two letters of each family member's name: Cilla, Mark, Roger, and Neal. In 2005, Father Chuck Stacy prevailed on Roger to launch the Santa Ynez Classic Car Show, which he chaired for two years.
Roger embraced the Santa Ynez Valley and the wine country lifestyle. He helped lead the effort to establish the Happy Canyon American Viticultural Area designation and opened a tasting room in downtown Los Olivos. He was a parishioner at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and an avid golfer at the Alisal, where he enjoyed regular morning rounds with his “Dawn Patrol” friends. Roger was also a benefactor of several charities in the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara County, joining Priscilla as they hosted donors at their hilltop home.
Of all his accomplishments, Roger was most proud of his family. Priscilla remains actively engaged in several local charities and was honored in 2019 as the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Woman of the Year. She previously served on the boards of Direct Relief International and the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, and she currently serves on the board of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and the vestry of St. Mark's-in-the-Valley. Roger's sons both live in the Washington, DC, area, where they and their wives have pursued careers in public service and international affairs.
Roger is remembered by his family and his friends across the world for his love for life, irreverent humor, lack of pretense, and irrepressible determination. Having been born in the coal-mining north of England during the height of the Second World War, he enjoyed looking out over the Santa Ynez Valley and remarking, with a laugh, “Not bad for a boy from Yorkshire.”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.