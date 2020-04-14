Rosa Servin-Lopez, age 50, of Santa Ynez, passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020, as a result of surgical complications.

Born to Pedro and Amada Servin on February 2, 1970, Rosa grew up in Visalia, California. She attended Golden West High School and continued her education at Santa Barbara Business College and Santa Barbara City College.

Rosa spent 27 years working in healthcare, most recently as a Licensed Vocational Nurse for VNA Health. Prior to that she had worked for Casa Dorinda, Lompoc Hospital and Sansum Clinic. She will be remembered for her love and unwavering commitment to her patients' and their families.

Rosa met the love of her life, Gary, at a Super Bowl party in 1990. For the next 30 years they were inseparable and were married in 2000. Rosa loved her cat (Koa), hiking, camping, riding her bike and travel; but above all else she loved to spend time with family and friends. Rosa was a kind, gentle and compassionate soul, who touched many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.