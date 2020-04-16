Ruth J. Erickson passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. She was 92. Ruth was born to Roy and Pearl Anderson on January 18, 1928 in Minot, North Dakota, the youngest of three children. Ruth grew up in Oelwein, Iowa where she was crowned Miss Iowa 1947. After graduating from high school, Ruth worked for a year to earn enough money to attend Cornell College, where she met her future husband, Gordon Erickson. They were married on September 25, 1949 and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Ruth and Gordon moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1958 where they raised their two children and enjoyed a life of friendships, travel, golf and dancing. Ruth was active in the SYV Presbyterian church, serving on various committees, volunteering and participating in Bible studies. She sang in the church choir for 45 years. Ruth will always be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a ready smile and word of encouragement, a genuinely happy and fun-loving person! She is survived by her son, Allan and wife Jodi and their five children; Ian (Erica), Sean (Melody), Eva (Jonathan) Moore, Luke and Allana; her daughter Cindy and husband Brian Schutt, and their two children; Andrew (Lauren) and Erica (Daniel) Calvert; great-grandchildren Levi and Desmond Calvert; and Fayth Erickson. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon. A future memorial service in the Santa Ynez Valley is planned for both Gordon and Ruth.