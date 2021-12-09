Ruth Rosemary Hoover (Crouse), 83, passed peacefully in her husband 's (Del Hoover) arms on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Born July 21, 1937, in Syracuse, New York. She is preceded in death by her Father, Rocco Crouse, Mother, Rose Crouse, Brothers, Robert, Ronnie and Richard Crouse, and sister Rosalie Ryding. Ruth is survived by her husband Del Hoover, her brother, Roger Crouse, and sisters Rita Kalil, Roxanne Odam and Roberta Daly. Ruth is also survived by her two daughters, Pam Mason and Pati Wilkinson , four grandchildren Giovanna Cohen (Matt), Kaimbrea Vance, Cheyenne Barnett (Spencer), Elijah Wilkinson (Carissa), and 8 grandchildren, (Luci, Wyatt, Ellie, Nina and Margo Cohen, Kainoa Vance, Mia and Aria De Alba).
Ruth owned several cocktail lounges and jazz clubs in the San Fernando Valley including Stevie G's and Carmelo's. After selling her clubs and moving to Solvang, she was active in the local community, working for the Chamber of Commerce and volunteering for CASA. She also opened and ran A Step Above Real Estate Company in Solvang. Her passion and love for Jazz never wavered, and she still enjoyed going to listen to live music when possible.
