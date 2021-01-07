Ruth Sharon Hopson DuBois, age 80, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on the afternoon of December 26, 2020.
Sharon was born in Marysville, CA on February 17, 1940 to James Hopson Sr. and Janice Gladding Hopson.
She earned her B.A. in Education along with her teaching credential from Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA. She taught in Belmont, CA for two years, in Santa Clara, CA for three years, and for the Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy for 26 years.
She leaves behind three children: John, Sharol (Steve) Griffin, and Carol (Greg) Casino; five grandchildren: Hannah, Caleb, Abigail, Sarah, and Mikyla; and three siblings: James Jr, Judith Somerville, and E. Daniel.
Sharon's care for people and warmth was well known. She was always a witness for Christ with her students. She was loved by them, by many families in the Santa Ynez Valley, and especially by her friends and family. Sharon will be greatly missed. We grieve, but, “we grieve not as those who have no hope.” (I Thessalonians 4:13)
Family private graveside internment Friday, January 8, 2021 Oak Hill Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held once we are able to join together.
In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to Sharon's Memorial Fund.
Loper Funeral Chapel of Solvang, Directors.
