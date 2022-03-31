Spencer Plucy passed away in his loving home on March 10th in Santa Ynez, CA while in the care of his wife Anne and daughter Kristin. Spencer was born in San Jose, CA on April 17, 1943 to Virginia Beth and Victor Plucy.
Spencer studied mechanical engineering at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, and then worked for FMC in Santa Clara California. He worked on the Bradley Fighting Vehicle for the U.S. Army specifically developing the safety of the turret gun. Spencer had a bright mind and was a creator. His mathematical and analytical abilities never went unnoticed by his peers.
Spencer first met the love of his life Anne, as a young boy delivering the local paper to Anne's childhood home. He then acquired his nickname "the Paper Boy". Spencer and Anne's first date was in the summer of 1963. They married shortly after on August 2, 1964. Spencer was a loving husband and shared a beautiful marriage of 57 years with Anne.
Spencer was a dedicated, gentle loyal and strong father to his two children, Jeff and Kristin. He was preceded in death by his son Jeff. He is survived by his wife Anne, daughter Kristin, son-in-law Jim, four granddaughters Jennifer (Stanford), Madison, Zoë and Grace, his great-grandchildren, Willa, Bronson & Navy Beth and his brothers Victor (Joanne) and Rod.
The family will host a celebration of life on June 4, 2022, 2-6 pm at Spencer and Anne's home in Santa Ynez, California. Memorial contributions can be made to VNA/Hospice Health at 509 E. Montecito Street, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 or by visiting their website at www.vna.health.