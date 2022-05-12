Loving, devoted, hardworking mother and dear grandmother, was born April 30, 1955 to Patricia Muñoz- Larson (dec.). She is the sister to Rex, Fred, Timothy (dec.), Christopher, Michelle and Janet. She grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley where she met & married her Shining White Knight: Mark White (passed away in 1999). Together they had six children: Joshua, Mark, Geoffrey, Timothy, Amanda & Mychal. Sydney spent the entirety of her adult life devoted to the happiness and achievements of her children and grandchildren but she also enjoyed a season of baking for her small business - Snow-White Bakery, and was a hard working employee at Anthem B.C. for 18 years.
As time went on, Sydney's family grew while her health began to struggle. These health issues, she fought, led to her sudden heart failure just as she entered her 67th birthday, April 30, 2022.
Sydney is survived by her 6 children, 12 grandchildren - including her granddaughter who passed away during infancy, and 1 great-grandchild - all, whom she loved passionately. She will be missed, and her life will be celebrated by all who knew her.