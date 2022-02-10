Willa Mae (Bradshaw) Mashburn, 91, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Willa was born on September 13, 1930, in Bolivar, Missouri to Otis and Bethel Bradshaw. She was one of six children, with older sisters Sylvia, Velda, and Phyllis, and younger siblings Charles and Betty. Willa often spoke of happy childhood memories growing up on a farm. Even though her family was poor, they were resourceful, and all worked together to get by.
Serving Christ was a very important part of daily life for Willa's family. Her parents' greatest aspiration was that their children would know the Lord and grow up with Godly character. Her father would read the bible to the family every day and they attended Hopewell Baptist Church every Sunday. Willa accepted Jesus into her heart at the age of nine and was baptized in a creek near the church.
In 1944, when Willa was 14 years old, her father decided to move the family out west to California in search of work in the orange orchards. They settled in Santa Paula where her father got a job at a citrus company. Willa began attending Santa Paula High School and worked at a local lemon packing house. During her junior year of high school, she met her future husband, Joe Mashburn. Joe had just returned from serving in WWII and was taking a post-graduate course at the high school. They were married June 29, 1947, in a small ceremony that took place between Sunday School and the worship service at the First Southern Baptist Church in Santa Paula.
Over the next several years, Willa and Joe had four daughters, Mary Ann in 1950, Sheila in 1951, Nancy in 1954, and Melinda in 1957. In 1961 Joe entered the Highway Patrol Academy and became a Highway Patrolman. The family relocated to Buellton, where Joe was stationed. It was here where Willa and Joe would live for the next 61 years.
Willa raised her four daughters and worked at various jobs in Solvang, like Danish Mill Bakery and Roeser's Pharmacy. When Willa was 35, she began attending night classes and earned her high school diploma. She also spent much of her time at the First Baptist Church of Solvang, where she became a member soon after moving to Buellton. Willa loved going to church services, volunteering in the nursery, delivering Meals on Wheels, teaching Sunday School, being part of the Women's Missionary Union, and helping those in need.
She eventually saw all her daughters get married and have children of their own. She had 7 grandchildren: Dennis, Janeen, Susie, Kimberly, Jamie, Ryan and Cameron. She also had 11 great-grandchildren: Sara, Andrea, Alexandra, Dylan, Samantha, Anthony, Conner, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Grace, and Luke.
She spent the last years of her life with her husband of 74 years and family by her side. She loved having such a large family and enjoyed time spent with loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents Otis and Bethel Bradshaw, sisters Sylvia Hodges, Phyllis Boley, Betty Crisman, and Velda Davis, grandson Conner Graciano, and son-in-law David Petersen.
She continued to exemplify God's love in her daily life until the moment she left this world and entered into Heaven.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8
Written with love by granddaughter Jamie Mathews
