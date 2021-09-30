Wyland Worth Fuller (Wally) was called home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 31, 2021.
He passed peacefully at age 89 with family by his side.
Wally was born in Galveston, Texas to the parents of Ishmael and Christine Fuller.
He was raised in Longview, Texas along side of his nine brothers and sisters.
Upon completion of his service to the U.S. Army, Wally attended Kilgore College, where he served as a cheerleader manager with the Kilgore Rangerettes. In this role, he would travel and manage the team for performances around the United States, including meeting President Lyndon Johnson at the White House. Upon completing his degree, He attended North Texas State University, Denton. His love for education drew him into the teaching profession. He taught students in Texas, New Mexico, and California. He completed his career serving many years in the role as an elementary school principal in Lompoc, California.
Wally loved the great outdoors. He was an avid camper, fisherman, and backpacker.
He will be missed. However, his love of family, life, and humor will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Wally is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Ott Fuller and his children, Marc Fuller and his wife Wetonah of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lisa Robinson and husband, David of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, and Russell Fuller and wife Shari of Warrenton, Virginia and Step Children, Lisa Bottom and husband Rick Harrell of San Francisco, California, Bob and Leslie Ott of Santa Barbara, California, and Bill Ott of Arcada, California. He is further survived by many loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and a myriad of friends.
Services will be held the morning of September 29th, 2021 at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, Ca. Donations in Wallys name can be made either to Lake Church 1030 La Bonita Drive, Ste. 342 Lake San Marcos, Ca 92078; or, in support of his Granddaughter, Briannas missionary work in Northern Ireland with World Wide YWAM Missionary at her link: Https://www.modernday.org/field-workers/brianna-robinson
