The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria.
A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program, which helps to fulfill high-tech needs of classrooms throughout Santa Barbara County.
According to Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the charity's beneficiaries make a difference in the community.
"Whether it’s providing reproductive health care or offering community programs that address homelessness, as well as alcohol and substance abuse, we’re proud to donate funds to their respective causes through our Chumash Charity Golf Classic," he said.
Planned Parenthood California Central Coast provides sexual and reproductive health care services along the Central Coast.
Good Samaritan Shelter is seeking funding for its Safe House program, a 16-bed safe house for female survivors of human trafficking.
The shelter is the nonprofit's most underfunded program, although one of its most utilized, an agency spokeswoman said.
For more information and to access applications, go to www.santaynezchumash.org/foundation or call 805-688-7997.