Annual Easter Eggstravaganza returns to Santa Ynez Valley on April 3
Annual Easter Eggstravaganza returns to Santa Ynez Valley on April 3

Easter egg hunts in Buellton, Los Olivos
Ava and William Small, ages 7 and 9, look at the prizes found inside their eggs at the 27th annual Easter Eggstravaganza and Egg Hunt at River View Park in 2016.

 Bernard Mesa, Contributor

Six local parks will be filled with eggs on Saturday, April 3, when Buellton and Solvang Recreation host the Valley's 30th annual Eggstravaganza.

This year's modified egg hunt will invite families to hunt for eggs at their own pace all day free of charge and while supplies last, an event spokesman said.

Recreation staff and volunteers will be hiding eggs prior to the event at six local parks: Sunny Fields Park, 900 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang; Hans Christian Andersen Park, 633 Chalk Hill Drive, Solvang; Alisal Commons, directly across from the River Grill entrance, Buellton; River View Park, 151 Sycamore Drive, Buellton; Oak Park, 401 Sycamore Drive, Buellton; and Village Park, 330 Valley Vineyard Circle, Buellton.

Posted park hours are generally 8 a.m. to sunset, he noted. 

The spokesman said participants are asked to limit eggs to eight per child to ensure there is enough for all to enjoy.

Egg hunt pamphlets will be available at each park entrance directing participants to areas where eggs are hidden.

Tickets will be hidden inside some eggs that can be redeemed for prizes, including some smaller and one grand prize at each park. Pamphlet information will give further information about how to redeem tickets for prizes. 

For more information, call the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department at 688-7529.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

