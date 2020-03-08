Annual Einstein Day event returns to Santa Ynez Valley Family School

Santa Ynez Valley Family School will host its seventh annual Einstein Day event in Los Olivos on Saturday, March 28.

The free community event, which celebrates the spirit of Albert Einstein and the playful convergence of science, creativity and craft, is open to explorers of all ages.

What started as annual Earth Day events, Head of School Julianne Tullis-Thompson explained, has become a day to honor all aspects of science and imagination.

"Einstein is so inspirational in his thinking, his creativity and his scientific look at the world, that we think he is the perfect gentleman to base our day on," Tullis-Thompson said. "Our goal is to provide these palettes for kids that they can then come in and use to explore and learn something new."