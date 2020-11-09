You are the owner of this article.
Annual holiday bazaar at River View Park in Buellton slated for Saturday
Annual holiday bazaar at River View Park in Buellton slated for Saturday

110920 2020 Buellton Rec Center Holiday Bazaar

Two attendees at the 10th annual Buellton holiday bazaar in 2018 gather raffle entries for a chance to win a gift package with handmade items created by local artisans. 

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Buellton Recreation Center

As a kickoff to the holiday shopping season, the Buellton Recreation Center will hold its 12th annual arts and crafts holiday bazaar outdoors at River View Park on Saturday, Nov. 14.  

An assortment of handmade goods on display by local artisans will be for sale during the event that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

River View Park is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton. Admission to the bazaar is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Buellton Recreation staff at 805-688-1086 or email at buelltonrec@cityofbuellton.com

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

