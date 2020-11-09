Annual holiday bazaar at River View Park in Buellton slated for Saturday

As a kickoff to the holiday shopping season, the Buellton Recreation Center will hold its 12th annual arts and crafts holiday bazaar outdoors at River View Park on Saturday, Nov. 14.

An assortment of handmade goods on display by local artisans will be for sale during the event that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

River View Park is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton. Admission to the bazaar is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Buellton Recreation staff at 805-688-1086 or email at buelltonrec@cityofbuellton.com

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

