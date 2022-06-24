To volunteer Those interested in volunteering during the weekend event can register online at https://volunteersignup.org/QC97B. For more information, visit the club's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestCoastCubFlyin.

The 38th annual West Coast Cub Fly-in event is cleared for arrival Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10, at the Lompoc Airport where spectators can walk among the vintage aircraft parked on the tarmac, observe the flying events and interact with pilots.

The main event, scheduled for Saturday, is free and open to the public.

"Everybody is welcome," said Rick Miles, president of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 275, which is sponsoring the event. "Lots of people will show and have a good time."

According to Miles, planes are scheduled to arrive in town Friday, ahead of Saturday's main event and depart on Sunday.

A community spaghetti dinner will be served in the main hangar at 6 p.m. Friday, as will breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday. Meal tickets can be purchased on-site.

Miles said he expects 10 to 15 cubbies and 10 other aircraft will be present, with pilots potentially flying in from as far as Washington, Arizona and San Diego.

"You never really know how many we'll have until they show up," he said. "If we have two Piper Cubs, we have a fly-in."

The small Piper J-3 Cub plane dates back to the early 20th century when they were manufactured by Piper Aircraft for extensive use during World War II between 1937 and 1947. The plane became the company's most-produced model, with nearly 20,000 built in the United States.

Among the popular events slated to take place are a series of pilot proficiency contests from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Miles said aerial shows will include the crowd-pleasing spot landing and flour drop contests for spectators to enjoy.

The aircraft association invites attendees to bring lawn chairs and take photos during the event, and asks that parents closely watch children at all times due to the presence of airplanes that will taxi from one place to another around the airport.

A hamburger and hot dog lunch will be available at 11 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and a Santa Maria-style tri-tip barbecue dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets will be sold at the door.

A Saturday evening cubby award ceremony will close out the weekend of events at 7 p.m., and feature a community raffle for gift baskets, according to Miles.

Prior to planes departing Sunday, breakfast can be purchased inside the main hangar starting at 8 a.m.

Lompoc's annual fly-in event was launched in 1987 by Monte Finley and Bruce Fall to bring together Piper Cub collectors from near and far.

In 2021, 25 Piper Cubs entertained a crowd 600 event attendees, representing half of the usual turnout due to the pandemic which canceled the 2020 event.