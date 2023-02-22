Another major concert is being planned for Santa Maria's Elks Rodeo Grounds, this one set for Cinco de Mayo

Another major concert is coming to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Grounds. And the event's organizers say they are offering an opportunity for local nonprofits to join in to fundraise.

The concert is being organized by Triple-A Promo, LLC, which is marketing the event as an old school concert where local youth organizations can sell tickets and keep a portion of the proceeds.

Lead promoter Chris Gomez, of Santa Paula, says the fundraising opportunity will go like this: Groups will be given hard copy tickets and, for each ticket sold, a portion, $20, for instance, will be given to the local club. Gomez said he's long done similar fundraising efforts in the Santa Paula-Fillmore area.

Gomez is titling this event the "The Central Coast Cinco de Mayo Old School Rewind" and it's slated for Friday, May 5. Performers include headliner Stevie B and his band, along with rapper Baby Bash and singer Frankie J. The event is also scheduled to include performances from Minnesota pop/R&B group The Jets and rap group Rodney-O & Joe Cooley. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Event Center near Hwy 101 in Santa Maria.

According to Gomez, a few groups have already jumped on board to get in on some fundraising, such as a local high school softball team, a travel baseball team and a junior high program. He says he hopes to make the Cinco de Mayo concert an annual event that local organizations can look forward to for fundraising. Next year may have a different theme and new artists, but it will be all ages, with food trucks, music and an opportunity to raise money, Gomez said.

When asked if the events at the Elks are required to have a community give-back component, Elks Recreation media director Johnna Clark said yes and that Elks Recreation is open to ideas that the community brings forth for youth fundraising.

“The Elks Recreation board has determined that all events at the event center will have a community give-back component," said Clark. “In this instance, Triple-A Promotions will be giving $20 per ticket sold by non-profits directly back to the non-profit that sells the ticket. Rather than just choosing one non-profit to benefit, they are opening it up to all non-profits."

Many local residents expressed concern over the future of the Elks Rodeo Grounds earlier this year when longtime tenants, like the Tri-County R-C Club, the Santa Maria BMX Club, the Allan Hancock College rodeo team and The Shack paintball arena, didn't have their leases renewed and no longer had access to the grounds for their activities. The Elks Rodeo Grounds were the site of the 2022 concert by another promoter that brought legendary West Coast rapper Ice Cube to Santa Maria. That event drew thousands of attendees.

Clark said events like this can help broaden the fundraising reach of groups that work with Elks Rec.

“Having this concert is such a great way to bring the community together, especially to celebrate Cinco de Mayo,” said Clark. “But it also has that give-back part. We really want to invite as many nonprofits that are looking for fundraising opportunities as we can. We see this as a win-win situation for the community to include any nonprofits that would like to have a vehicle such as this to raise money for their organization."

The Elks Rodeo will be held June 1-4 at the grounds.

Gomez said the show has a cap of around 5,000 people, meaning if every ticket sold was bought from a nonprofit, $100,000 would go back into local organizations. The interest in wanting to hold a concert at the Elks Rodeo Grounds, Gomez said, stems from his partner having family in Santa Maria. He also said seeing the success of recent shows in the area was a factor, adding that he believes Santa Maria is a strong market for events and that a country music show would "kill it" in town.

Tickets are available at www.centralcoastcincodemayo.com and prices range from general admission for $65, including parking, to VIP tickets for $120. Gomez says the VIP section will include seating.

Triple-A Promo was founded in 2016 with a focus on music concerts and special events promotional needs. Gomez said his company organized an Ice Cube show at an 8,000-seat arena in Las Vegas. The event is coming up, so organizations who are interested in fundraising can reach out to Gomez by emailing him from the website, www.centralcoastcincodemayo.com, or by calling (805) 317-5326.