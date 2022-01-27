On a cold winter evening in March of 2021, one of my staff members spied a feral tom cat lurking at the edge of her property. The cat had a large dark area on his shoulder, which appeared to be an injury or perhaps grease on his fur. Either way, the tom cat needed to be neutered, vaccinated and treated or cleaned up depending on the situation. So, a trap was set with a small amount of tuna, which is usually tasty enough to tempt even the most feral cat. By morning, the feral cat was trapped.
The tom was so wild, that leather gloves were needed to carry the trap, as he would attempt to attack anyone approaching. By the time he arrived at the hospital, bloody abrasions replaced the fur that was once on his face. That evening, as we prepared to sedate him for surgery, he bit one of my staff members. This was a very serious concern, since a feral cat is not vaccinated. The feral tom was taken into surgery where he was feline triple tested (to check for heartworm, feline aids, and feline leukemia), vaccinated, neutered, and the ruptured abscess on his shoulder was repaired. The next morning while my injured employee visited the doctor, our manager contacted animal control. The feral cat biting my employee meant that he could not be re-released until he completed his 10 day rabies hold under the supervision of Animal Control.
During the 10-day period, the tom chewed out his sutures and re-opened the wound for which he was trapped. At that point, I considered euthanizing him. However, since he was the most feral cat I’d ever dealt with in my years of experience, my larger concern was staff safety. I decided to allow the cat to reside in our kennel area and either heal on his own in a clean environment or if he became ill, perhaps we could safely handle a less aggressive version.
Thankfully, we have cat kennels which are two sided, so similar to feeding tigers at the zoo, we could trap him on one side of the kennel, while we cleaned his litter and put fresh food and water on the other side. During this daily procedure, the tom cat would lunge at us, hissing, bearing teeth and claws. The behavior was so startling, we nick-named him Psycho.
Over the next three months, Psycho gradually became curious about humans. It became difficult to feed him since he would refuse to retreat the far side of the kennel. Staff began petting him with an ink pen through the bars of the kennel and tossing cat food to him, like feeding squirrels in the park. As he began to tame, little had changed with his wound.
Once Psycho reached a normal level of “feral” I decided to take him back into surgery. Once again, I removed dead tissue, closed the wound on his shoulder, and administered injectable anti-biotics and anti-inflammatory medications. Though his aggressive behavior had improved, it remained impossible to administer daily anti-biotics. Unfortunately, due to the nature of a feral cat, a cone collar was not possible. So once again, Psycho removed his sutures.
After a bit more time passed, Psycho and my staff got braver. Without my knowledge, staff began opening his kennel and petting him. Once I became aware of the fact he could be touched, I made another attempt at surgical repair, with daily oral medications and a cone collar. Psycho was moved into our hospitalization area and he was re-named by staff. We began calling him Stockholm, since he grew to love his captors.
Unfortunately, even with daily meds and a cone collar, Stockholm found a way to open his wound. He would scratch with his hind leg and gradually cause the sutures to pull through. It seemed that surgical closure was impossible, so open wound care began. I cultured the wound, to select the best antibiotic and began daily cleaning and bandaging. With open wound care, the body gradually replaces the missing skin and over a period of a few of months, the wound shrinks in size until healed. I felt this would be the best option, since a bandage placed over the wound would prevent Stockholm from scratching the area, while the cone collar would prevent him from licking, and we had special t-shirts made to give an additional layer of protection. Despite daily bandage changes, once again, the wound refused to heal.
At that point, I had exhausted all treatments that I find successful in managing wound care. I began to suspect an underlying health condition as the cause of his body’s inability to heal. I began discussing the possibility of euthanasia, since a cat should not live out its life with a large open wound that needs to be cleaned and dressed daily.
By then, everyone on staff was very attached to Stockholm. He had become one of the tamest cats we’d ever seen and was affectionate to the point of being a pest. It was very apparent that euthanizing Stockholm would be a terrible hit to staff morale. He had become our clinic mascot, so to speak and everyone loved him.
In a final attempt to save Stockholm, my practice manager and Dr. Collins began pouring over medical articles on wound healing. Through their research, we found a costly bandage that is commonly used in human medicine. We sent off another culture, adjusted to a different antibiotic and began treating with the medicated bandages. Finally, we had success. Stockholm’s wound began shrinking daily. Staff was thrilled and began seeking Stockholm a fur-ever home. It appeared he would be healed in a few more weeks!
Sadly, we had an unexpected turn of events. Last week, while getting his daily bandage change, staff noticed Stockholm was breathing rapidly. X-rays revealed a large amount of fluid on Stockholm’s chest. With ultrasound guidance, I removed approximately 8 ounces of fluid off his chest and did an ultrasound on his heart. Stockholm was suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Which is an enlargement of the walls of the heart. This condition is not uncommon in cats. Unfortunately, it does not always produce an audible heart murmur and since cats are so good at hiding not feeling well, the condition often goes unnoticed. There is no cure for “HCM.” In the final stages of the disease, the heart muscle becomes so enlarged that it cannot pump effectively. When this occurs, fluid builds up in and around the lungs. Stockholm’s heart was severely enlarged. Heart failure, causing reduced circulation, was likely a contributing factor to his inability to heal due. Unfortunately, euthanasia was the only option.
Stockholm enjoyed one last day, cone collar and bandage free, eating canned cat food, and being petted by teary staff. He was put to sleep while being comforted and loved. Stockholm left footprints on our hearts. He gave us a common goal, taught us to be persistent in a search for answers, and showed us that almost anything can be tamed. He also reminded us that despite our best efforts and medical technology, not everything can be fixed. In the end, he taught us how to be brave while loving and assisting a family member through their final moments.
Rest in peace sweet Stockholm. You will be missed.
