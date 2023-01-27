Make your money work for you this year. Invest in something that provides tax benefits. Make upgrades to your home that will motivate you to spend less on travel and expensive entertainment. Being a good listener and observer will play in your favor when someone tries to make a questionable change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your intentions and feelings to yourself. Don't jump from one thing to another. Being consistent and passionate about what you want to accomplish will make it easier to get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have to read between the lines if you want to know what will happen next. Don't expect others to be upfront or accommodating. Look out for your interests and do your own thing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Size up situations and review what others want from you. If you have a plan, you'll find it easier to take care of business and have ample time to enjoy friends or family.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Haste makes waste; rushing around will result in mistakes, misunderstandings and misfortunes. Pay attention to the way you present your ideas to others. Delegate responsibilities wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look for opportunities. Reconnect with people you enjoy working with and you'll learn something valuable. Your hard work will pay off, but don't let it debilitate you. Know when to take a break.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll make headway if you follow your heart and do what matters to you most. Practice makes perfect; hone your skills and display your accomplishments. Work to make a positive change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Treat money and shared expenses responsibly. Decline to get involved in joint ventures. Pay only for what you want, and be blatant regarding money matters and someone's overindulgence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make unique plans for two. A getaway will bring you and a loved one closer together and give you time to map your goals. Don't neglect your work responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speed things up and leave nothing incomplete. An opening you've been waiting for will unfold, but you'll have to act fast, or someone will snatch what rightfully belongs to you.
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov. 22) -- Speak up, find out where you stand and clarify your objective. Dealing with people who don't share your opinion will involve compromise. Know what you are willing to give up.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You may feel competent, but someone's waiting for you to slip up. Be ready to defend your beliefs and plans, regardless of what or who tries to intervene.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't expect to fly under the radar if you do things differently. Someone will question what you are doing. Be prepared to use charm and persuasive tactics to win acceptance. Maintain momentum.