A reasonable attitude will help you win every time. Refuse to let outside influences dictate what happens to you this year. Stick to your schedule, regardless of the direction others take. Have confidence in yourself, and you will feel good about your decisions and the outcome. Some partnerships will be tested, but not all will be broken.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Check your ego at the door and get down to business with honesty and integrity. How you treat others and allow them to treat you will be key. You must build respect by being fair.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A quiet approach will work best. Don't step in and take charge prematurely. Give others a chance to do their thing before you act. You will get the highest return if your timing is impeccable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your emotions aside and move forward cautiously. Go over every detail and size up situations before you share your thoughts and intentions. Your approach to responsibilities will be important.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Regroup and assess your next move. Align yourself with people you know you can trust, and keep an eye on those you know will disappoint you. Stand back and observe until you see an opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more thought into how you handle your money. Look for an investment that encourages you to upgrade, and be ready for anything that comes your way. Call on those who have your best interests at heart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's OK to change your mind and head in a different direction if you tidy up loose ends first. Don't settle; do what makes the most sense and brings you closer to your long-term goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be a good listener, fact-finder and friend. Don't share sensitive information or make changes without doing your homework. Be open to suggestions, but put your needs first.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think about what you want to see happen and how you propose to get things done. An innovative approach will plant seeds and give others a chance to see the possibilities. Invest in your future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your skills to the test and take on a challenge. Get in the game and make a difference. A change someone makes may not be to your liking but will turn out better than anticipated.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You are overdue for a change. Try something new and let your imagination run wild. Put some thought and effort into your home and lifestyle, and you'll devise a plan that excites you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You have the drive and power to get things done your way. Traveling, pursuing educational opportunities and getting together with positive people will pay off. Stick to the truth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't limit what you can do; take hold of whatever situation you face and turn it into something spectacular. Think big, budget wisely and put your energy where it will bring the highest return.