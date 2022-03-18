Do your part, be passionate about your beliefs and make a difference. Speak from the heart, and command attention when needed. Trust your instincts and listen to opposition, complaints and criticisms, and you will come up with valuable solutions that pave the way for a better future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your grievances, deal with the backlash and move forward knowing you've done your part. Look on the bright side and make decisions that bring you the happiness you deserve. Take responsibility.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Overthinking will hold you back. Concentrate on getting things done. The progress you make will inspire you to keep going. Refuse to let uncertainty kick in when forward motion is what's needed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Throw yourself into what you must do and refuse to let yourself become overwhelmed. Dedication and hard work will help you meet demands and build the self-confidence needed to take on your next task.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Let your actions speak for you. Whether it's a hobby, a physical goal or an important relationship, give it your all. You will excel. There will be no downside to going big.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Refuse to let what others do confuse you. Focus on what's important and necessary. Believe in yourself and avoid joint ventures or shared expenses. You'll do best if you take control.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get together with people who share your views. Kick back and enjoy life and what it has to offer. A show of appreciation and gratitude is encouraged. Do something that makes you feel good.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Network, socialize and participate in events that offer personal growth and opportunity. Evaluate your relationships and see who is interested in going on an adventure with you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Share your feelings with someone who affects your physical and emotional well-being. Search for a way to improve your life or make your surroundings more comfortable and stress-free.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Relying on others will lead to disappointment. Think outside the box. Surround yourself with people who are not afraid of change. Embrace what you find intriguing, and you'll discover inspiration.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Sidestep someone else's dilemma. You aren't likely to get the whole truth if you rely on one source for information. Focus on personal gain, health and how best to handle your finances and love life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take control of financial or health situations. Let your thoughts be known, and don't deviate from your plan because someone complains. Do what's necessary to ensure your safety.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll have second thoughts about money or shared expenses. Don't let your emotions interfere with necessary adjustments. A positive change that relieves stress will pay off in other ways as well.