Set yourself up for advancement. Learn all you can, develop your skills and reach out to people who can answer your questions. Take the initiative and channel your energy into learning, traveling and taking more interest in what others are doing. These interactions will lead to information that sparks your imagination and points you in a positive direction. Leave no stone unturned.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your tenacity and courage will push you to turn your plan into a reality. Don't stop short of what you want or give in to obstacles. Learn all you can and put what you learn to good use.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Too much too quickly will put you in a vulnerable position. Slow down, be observant and take a breath. Look at unwanted change as an opportunity to try something new. Know when to say no.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your enthusiasm will open doors. Don't deny yourself an opportunity for the wrong reason. You'll get others to see things your way if you show empathy and understanding.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Identify your physical and financial needs. Refuse to let anyone lead you down the wrong path. Do what's best for you, and don't take risks that can lead to loss, injury or illness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Size up your situation and map out your best route to victory. The less you reveal about your plans, the easier it will be to forge ahead. Take necessary precautions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pace yourself and question the information you have before you make your next move. Don't disregard your intelligence or ability to see through others. Trust your instincts and work by yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stop second-guessing yourself and take a position. Opportunity is apparent, but there will be plenty of diversions and hurdles to jump along the way. Be mindful of what others are going through.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Participate in events that connect you to people who can offer insight into something you want to pursue. Partnerships will experience problems if things are left unspoken.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Follow your heart. Be creative, unique and ready to conquer the world. Stop dreaming and start acting; progress will motivate you to finish the journey you mapped out for yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You can't please everyone, but with focus and discipline, you will delight yourself. Take responsibility for your happiness, and socialize with people who offer plenty of food for thought.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't lose sight of your budget and intentions. Look for a direct path to avoid confusion and mixed emotions regarding how to proceed. Pay more attention to what moves you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stay focused on what you can accomplish, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Your input will put you in a good position and help sway anyone on the fence. Mix business with pleasure.