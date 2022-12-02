Keep your facts straight. Don't let your plans overwhelm you or your desires lead you astray. Look at what's possible and take a simple and direct approach to get you to your destination. Have a plan that emphasizes your attributes and compensates for your weaknesses. Play by the rules, and don't stop until you are satisfied.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do your best to get along. Listen attentively to others, but share only information that isn't controversial or political. Take care of your responsibilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Slow down; don't act in haste. Time is on your side, and with a bit of thought, you'll come up with a unique and bountiful proposition. Be secretive regarding your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Times are changing, and so are you. Pick up the slack, take care of business and make room for something meaningful. A positive attitude will help you turn a profit doing something you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You are better off observing than participating. Put your energy where it counts. Make changes at home that will give you a reason to entertain or use your space productively.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Check your investments and essential documents, and make updates. Learn from the experience you gain, and don't make physical changes that aren't necessary or carefully considered.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put more thought into your plans. Don't be too eager to spend money on something you don't need or to make an impression on someone you want to get to know better or work alongside.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You may want to help others, but don't let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Make plans with someone you enjoy spending time with, and together you will devise a solid plan.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Check your emotions before you share your opinions. The less you say, the easier it will be to get things done. Focus on what brings you the most joy. Make creative endeavors a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your generous nature will attract attention and the help you need to get things done. Mix business with pleasure, and you'll seal a deal that will benefit you financially and professionally.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Step outside your comfort zone to get things done right and without interference. Verify what others say before you use the information or pass it along. Be cautious of lavish offers.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll be anxious to get moving. Whether you travel, learn something new or spend time with people who have something interesting to offer, you will find it easier to get ahead and get your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep an eye on shared expenses or investments. Don't spend what you don't have or pay for other people's mistakes. Refuse to let anyone tempt you with fancy claims or outlandish promises.