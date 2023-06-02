Think, establish your position and show kindness in everything you do this year. Aim to please, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Stick to your principles and put your energy where it makes the most sense. Be humble about what you have to offer. Do what you can and go about your business; recognition will follow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Preparation will lead to success. How you approach projects and handle people will determine how much you accomplish. Don't waste your time trying to persuade others. Believe in yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make changes based on how you feel. Reach out to people who raise your spirits. A romantic encounter will encourage you to alter your living arrangements. Take part in enriching activities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A steady pace will help you avoid interference. Interacting with others will slow you down and confuse you. A lifestyle change will warm your heart. Consider how you can use your skills effectively.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen, observe and be resourceful. What you discover will help you use your attributes to make a lucrative opportunity. Take a different approach to helping others. Travel is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Visit friends or relatives, and you'll gather ideas that will help you turn your surroundings into a space that inspires you. Don't tolerate anyone who uses emotional manipulation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay attention to meaningful relationships, how you look and what you share with others. Limit your spending; generosity will leave you in debt and feeling lost. Use your ingenuity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't share personal information or give anyone the OK to speak on your behalf. A partnership will cause concern if it lacks equality. Monitor situations that can interfere with your happiness. or cash flow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Give away what you no longer use. Take care of a domestic problem before it has a chance to spin out of control. Too much of anything will leave you at a loss. Stick close to home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Problems with institutions, relatives and friends will surface if you let your emotions take charge and anger set in. Protect your reputation and keep your thoughts to yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep track of your expenses. Cutting back on spending will ease stress and give you hope. Spend on quality, not quantity or bargains you don't need. Set a new budget.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention, follow the money and budget for something that will affect how you live. Listen to your inner voice regarding love, health and personal growth. Don't act in haste.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Clear your head and speak your mind. You can resolve issues and take care of unfinished business if you use your smarts and pay attention to what's going on around you.