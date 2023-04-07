Listen carefully and decide what others want from you before you agree to anything. Strive for equality in your relationships with others, and you'll maintain balance and find it easier to reach your goals this year. Open your doors to those who enrich your life. Set goals that make you feel good about yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't get into a senseless argument. Take the high road and live up to your promises. How you treat others will determine what you get in return. An optimistic attitude will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Say what's on your mind and leave no room for errors or misunderstandings. An articulate description of what you are willing to do will be helpful and inspirational.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your plans secret, and you'll prevent someone from taking control or stealing your thunder. Concentrate on turning something you are good at doing into a prosperous venture.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You may not welcome change, but it will benefit you if you let things unfold naturally. Don't fight the inevitable or ignore something you should embrace. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Consider what you can achieve and get to work. Don't let anyone take advantage of you or bully you into doing something that takes you away from where you should be. Don't let anyone take you for granted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be receptive to new ideas. You'll learn quickly and can apply what you discover with ease. Spend time with someone who is doing something you want to pursue. Extend your hand in friendship.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Bartering will help you get what you need at a price you can afford. How you deal with others will determine what you get in return. Be fair and know your worth, and something good will transpire.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Emotions will get stirred up quickly. Don't hold back; say what's on your mind and make necessary changes. A romantic gesture will generate plans and add balance and stability to your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful whom you trust. Someone will offer something to grab your interest or push you in a direction that helps them more than it does you. Don't hesitate to say no.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push for what you want. Don't take no for an answer. Keep your life simple, live within your budget and avoid excessive situations. Making home improvements or hosting an event is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stay on track, finish what you start and refuse to let outside influences interfere with your plans. A financial opportunity is apparent, but don't go overboard.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make personal improvements. Whether you update your image, fix up your space or tidy up loose ends, you will feel good about what you achieve. Reveal your intentions and make plans.