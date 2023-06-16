It's up to you to spin things in your favor. Giving others a chance to step in and take control will lead to setbacks. Focus on how to add stability to your life. Surround yourself with like-minded people who have something worthwhile to offer. Personal improvements will lift your spirits and boost your appeal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Adjust whatever isn't working at home. A move, domestic improvement or a change to your living arrangements will help you organize your life and liven up your everyday routine.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to what the experts say, and you'll discover how to make the most of what you've got. Use your imagination, and you'll devise a twist that makes your offer stand out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Call on someone you trust to help you excel. Handle situations in a professional fashion, and you'll look like a pro. Romance is on the rise. Update your appearance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learn from experience, and you'll keep anyone who tries to interfere with your life at a safe distance. A day trip, educational pursuit and open talks will help you make better decisions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Share information and form close bonds with people heading in a similar direction. There is safety in numbers, and the input you offer and receive will contribute to your success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to pleasurable pastimes. How you deal with situations will determine how others respond to you. Avoid getting into arguments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll gravitate toward people who are vibrant and willing to take a risk. To stay afloat, you'll have to stay focused and in control. Don't let others sidetrack you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look for an opening and voice your opinion. Make changes at home that add to your comfort and make you feel like entertaining friends and family. Make an adjustment to how you handle your cash.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick to what you know. Don't make promises you'll have trouble keeping. Simplify your life and incorporate a minimalist attitude into your everyday routine. You'll lower debt and ease stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen and learn. If you talk too much, you'll miss out on information that can help you avoid someone trying to take advantage of you. Keep your money and your thoughts to yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on lowering debt. Don't make impulse purchases. Pay attention to looking and feeling your best without breaking the bank. Truth matters; don't say anything if you can't be honest.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A steady pace will pay off. Be blunt; it will make convincing others to follow your lead easier. Don't take a risk that might slow you down physically. Figure out who is telling the truth.