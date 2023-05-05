Count the changes going on around you as a blessing and think about them as a chance to incorporate the things you enjoy doing most into your routine this year. Speak up, share your feelings and work toward better relationships. Put your energy into your home and family, and let your inspiration come from your heart. Use your energy constructively and make this a year to remember.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Deter people trying to pry into your personal life. Stick close to home and focus on what you can accomplish. A chance to do something constructive for someone who needs help will inspire you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Uncertainty will develop. Consider the consequences before deciding to take a risk with your health or wealth. Look into different lifestyle choices, with a focus on paring down.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your ability to comfort people will put you in demand. Speak with confidence and compassion, and you'll set standards for others to follow. Your contributions will open a door to a better future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful not to reveal sensitive information. You'll face scrutiny if you aren't transparent about your motives. Your hard work and dedication will result in new opportunities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Visit someone you enjoy being around and share your ideas. A partnership will inspire creativity and the discipline to follow your plan through to the end. An offer will change how you live.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Added discipline will help you train for a physical challenge. Pay attention to what your body is telling you and nourish it with a healthy diet. The better you look and feel, the better you'll do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An open mind and creative plan will encourage you to take on something unusual. Traveling for the purpose of discovery will feed your soul and help you gain insight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen to what people are telling you, but verify what you hear before passing it along. Staying on the right path will require getting your facts straight and showing how they can help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A financial plan or home investment will help you attain personal freedom. Control your destiny by structuring how and where you work, and whom you work with. Don't let anyone pressure you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be aware of what everyone in your circle is doing and where they place their loyalty before you share your plans. A change at home or work won't sit well with you. Offer alternatives.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your insight and imagination to boost your finances. Don't trust someone who can't give you a straight answer. Don't take a risk with your health or your heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Go out of your way to get things done. Clear your roster and refuse to take on too much. Turn your home into a place of comfort and convenience. Don't reveal secrets.