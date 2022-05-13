Concentrate on being a good closer. Listen, assess and make counteroffers. Show compassion and understanding, and make sure you include something for everyone. Being a crowd-pleaser will help you get things done this year. Size up and sort out any differences that might slow you down or stand in your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Jealousy will set your emotions on fire. Separate yourself from whatever is happening and try to be rational. Nothing is as you imagine or assume. Don't act on assumptions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't wait until the last minute to make plans. An organized outing will allow you to enjoy your day. Information shared among friends, colleagues or family will be valuable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stop worrying about what others do or say and put your energy into something that intrigues you. Gain experience that will encourage you to expand your qualifications.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick close to home and to what and who are familiar to you. Keep an eye on someone who is inconsistent or making unpredictable changes that could put your finances at risk. Stand up for your rights.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't spend money just to impress someone. Mix business with pleasure, and you'll make headway in a relaxed environment geared toward cooperation. A partnership looks promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll be right on target regarding ideas and plans. Time spent with people who share your beliefs and goals will help you broaden your vision. Sharing expenses with a colleague will work out quite well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll get a good look at what's possible if you attend a seminar, industry event or community project. Pitch in and help a cause, and you'll make valuable connections.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Trust your instincts, not what someone wants you to believe. Push yourself to be more resourceful and to put time aside to take care of your needs. Enjoy a spa day, or just kick back and relax.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotions will spin out of control if you get into a debate. Be kind and keep the peace without giving up too much. Look for a budget-friendly incentive to inspire others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Assess your expenses and think about your lifestyle. Look for ways to keep yourself in good shape and help you save money for something you want. Don't let anyone deter you from pursuing your dream.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Evaluate your relationships, consider with whom you have the most in common and plan to spend more time together. Sticking to a routine will help ground you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Act on your words. Share your thoughts and intentions with a loved one, and it will lead you to sort out the best way to make your goals realistic. Shared ideas, expenses and space look promising.