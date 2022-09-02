Take nothing for granted. Reclaim what's rightfully yours and keep moving forward. Speak for yourself, and make your decisions clear to those trying to redirect your every move. Don't hold back regarding your beliefs, concerns and plans to make a difference. Do things your way, and do what's best for you and those you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Think matters through, and don't let anyone interfere with your plans. Welcome those who want to join forces with you. An emotional change will help put you in a positive frame of mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Tidy up loose ends. Be creative when approaching work, handling expenses and investments, and staying on top of your health and emotional well-being. Your ideas will be met with enthusiasm.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Plan to do something new and exciting. The people you meet along the way will encourage you to make changes, but don't do anything that may put restrictions on you. It's time to please yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Acknowledge what others do, but don't be a follower because someone pressures you. Trust and believe in yourself, and arrange to do something that makes you feel good.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Finish what you start. A change that allows you to enjoy your space and those you love will put your mind at ease and bring you comfort and joy. Live life your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Look at your objective and set up a schedule conducive to completing things on time and to your satisfaction. An energetic approach will impress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider how you can get ahead financially. A plan that offers the lifestyle you want will give you something to work toward and look forward to achieving. A romantic gesture is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll have big ideas and the energy to make them happen. A physical change will elicit praise from peers and encourage you to make a difference. A financial gain is heading your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will lift your spirits and give you hope for a brighter future. Get involved in your community or join an organization and you'll make a difference and gain support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set standards by promoting positive alternatives that encourage healthy lifestyle changes and friendships with people who can help you reach your goal. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Focus on what puts a smile on your face and brings you closer to someone who shares your concerns. Socialize with people who offer innovative solutions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use your physical attributes to bring about positive change. Reorganize your space and get rid of items you no longer need. An opportunity to learn or to update your skills will encourage you to help others.