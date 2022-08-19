Look past any problems standing between you and what you want. Once you know your destination, it will be easier to map out which course will get you where you want to go with the least amount of interference. A broad view of the possibilities and a good intuition will be your ticket to success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spend time primping and updating your look. You'll gain confidence if you look and feel your best. Look for a suitable place to invest money. Building your savings will lower stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Connect with people who enjoy the same things you do and discuss life, love and what's on your bucket list. Attend a function that offers information and insight into something you want to pursue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Changes to your living arrangements will turn out better than anticipated. Pay attention to what others want, and offer incentives that help you get something in return. Share your feelings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change will put you in an awkward position. Size up what's going on and what you need to do to reach your goal. Take care of responsibilities, and address important issues.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Embrace what life offers. Share time and space with people who want the same things you do, and don't settle into situations that make it difficult for you to pursue what makes you happy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your ideas on paper. Don't leave shared expenses or money matters unattended to. Sort through any differences you have with others, then offer solutions. Recognize what's important to someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Speak from the heart and share your long-term plans. Make changes at home that will improve a relationship. Love is in the stars, and a brighter future is within reach.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Speak up, share your ideas and focus on how to use your attributes to bring in more cash. A change to where or how you live will boost your morale and give you needed confidence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Dream on, and you'll devise a plan that excites you. Explore new ways to get ahead. Seek out people who are helpful and encouraging. A chance to try something new will inspire you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Open your doors to friends and family. Indulge in laughter and pamper yourself. Don't get angry if someone doesn't agree with you. Give everyone the right to an opinion. A kind word or gesture will be welcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Spend more time at home and less time trying to socialize in competitive situations. Taking time out for yourself will help you gain perspective on what's important to you. Don't make a hasty decision.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Handle personal matters quickly. Update documents that are about to expire or deal with institutional issues. Leave nothing to chance, and don't neglect your responsibilities.