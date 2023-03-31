Use your downtime wisely. Your aim should be to ease stress, have fun and chase your desired happiness. Look on the bright side of life and use your energy to seize the moment and take what you want. It's time to rethink your objective and make adjustments that encourage success. Make every move count.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll get a bird's-eye view of what's possible. Channel your energy into constructive projects. Avoiding arguments and providing hands-on help will give you the leverage you need.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Outside interference is likely. Focus on what you want to accomplish, not on criticism or negativity directed your way. A personal change will give you needed confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A quiet approach will help defuse conflict. Rely on your skills and people who owe you favors, and the result will be better than anticipated. The goal is to finish what you start with time to spare.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't overthink matters. Use your imagination, go directly to the source and stay within your budget. Patience will be necessary to avoid a run-in with someone who can disrupt your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Head in a direction you can call your own. Sum up what others think or want from you. Offer suggestions, solutions and insight, but don't take on a burden that doesn't belong to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learn through observation and repetition. Express your creativity, adjust to what's trending and make your mark. Set the standard. If you lead, others will follow. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't let anger flourish. Take advantage of what you have and whom you know. Call in favors and press forward with your plans. A partnership will have more to offer than first anticipated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Feelings will surface, and moods will alter quickly if you or someone else reneges or makes a last-minute change. Try not to be consumed by mayhem when you will need a calm space to be creative.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Say yes to social invitations, games of chance and people who stimulate your mind and enhance your life. Sign up for a challenge that allows you to express yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Slow down, go over every detail and adjust whatever needs it. Don't expect anyone to do what you want or back your plans. Fly solo and do what you do best. Romance is a possibility.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consistency is necessary if you are going to get things done on time. If you stop worrying or relying on others, your day will run smoothly. Be wary of sharing personal information.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your energy to good use and make positive changes at home. Convenience and comfort will make for a stress-free environment that allows you to recharge and get back out there with vim and vigor.