Keep your life simple, your words truthful and your pursuits practical, and you will discover the path to victory. Life is about doing what's right and best for you. Your happiness will come from your actions and words, not from what others do or say. Trust in yourself, your ideals and your dreams. Don't stop until you achieve the happiness you deserve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be original in your approach to life, love and happiness. You can reach your goals if you aren't afraid to take the road less traveled. Trust your instincts and head in a positive direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stop talking and start getting things done. You'll have to act fast if you want to make up for taking on too much. Preparation will require innovation and originality.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't fall short of your goal because you haven't prepared properly. Look over your options and call on trusted allies. A group effort will pave the way to victory.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Ignore what others are doing, or you will lose sight of what you want to achieve. Helping others is admirable, but before you proceed, ensure your efforts are appreciated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stop overdoing it. Indulgence of any kind will cost you one way or another. Think about what you want and act accordingly, and you will reach your goal. Face interference head-on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You are not alone. Join programs, groups or pursuits with like-minded people, and start something fulfilling. Someone you encounter along the way will help you recognize what you have to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let what others do disrupt your plans. Bring about what you want to happen and let others fend for themselves. Put your needs first. You must be astute if you are to come out ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Be ready to change course midstream if necessary. Hesitation is the enemy, so trust your instincts. Procrastination is a mistake.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be a good listener and a resourceful contributor. Taking a unique approach won't please everyone, but if it serves you well, it's the best route. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Sit tight and see where the dust settles. A friend or peer will lead you astray if given a chance. Focus on home and family and what you can do to make your life easier.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Avoid compromising situations. Taking on more than you can handle will cost you. Look at your domestic budget and make plans to enact changes that encourage your success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think outside the box, and you'll find a way to outmaneuver someone trying to manipulate you. Don't make a change for the wrong reason. Choose your path based on your goal, not on someone else's.