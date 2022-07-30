Take in as much as you can and use the information and experience to help you gain momentum. Don't let trivial matters stand between you and your goal. Give others the right and freedom to do as they please, and your actions will encourage them to offer you the same in return. Set your sights on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let someone tempt you with grand ideas and fairy-tale endings. Be sensible, and you'll recognize what's possible. Listen to your inner voice and take care of responsibilities quickly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change to how you think will encourage you to exercise your right to learn, grow and head in a sustainable direction. Shoot for the stars. You can turn something you enjoy doing into a paycheck.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Throw your hat in the ring. Your input will be well received, and you'll be encouraged to connect with someone exciting and informative. Socializing will lead to valuable connections.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let your competitors inspire you to work harder. Don't let someone outdo or outsmart you when faced with a choice that can influence your position or status. Take better care of your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Someone you think you can trust will disappoint you. Don't share information that someone can use against you. Concentrate on money, contracts and health. Don't let anyone take you for granted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Jump into a leadership position before someone steps up and takes charge. A change you make at home will help you adjust how you handle your investments or cash flow. Be direct.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Say little and do a lot. Don't accept changes you don't like. Assess your situation and turn an opportunity into reality. Carefully think about how you will address your opponents.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Socialize, get together with old friends and look for new ways to use your skills. Putting a unique spin on your attributes will open doors and give you hope. Don't miss an opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- People will be quick to offer stellar advice. Be calm and don't show distress if someone does something annoying or directly aimed at you. Take the high road and you'll come out on top.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Anger will take control if you can't agree on household responsibilities or shared expenses. Don't allow distress to leave you in a difficult position. Listen and find common ground.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Update documents and eliminate clutter. Giving a straight answer will help bring about what you want. Clarification and a well-thought-out plan will encourage others to pitch in and help.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Live up to your promises in order to avoid complaints. Reach out to family and friends, and be responsible and helpful toward those in need. Be realistic about what you can offer.