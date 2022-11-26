Put your time and energy into something that leads to monetary, physical or emotional gains. Speak up about how you want things to unfold this year and discuss your plans with anyone who may challenge or oppose you. Let your power of persuasion, coupled with incentives and a solid plan, encourage the people you need on your team to pitch in and help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the plunge and follow your plans. Don't let a misunderstanding ruin your schedule or set off an argument with a loved one. Be willing to meet halfway and engage in fruitful talks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change is up to you, so stop procrastinating and start making moves. Look for unique ways to make your assets grow and your liabilities diminish. Don't give others the right to decide things for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you search, you will find answers. Go directly to the source when looking for information and you'll save yourself time. Ask questions and assess situations based on truth and what's possible.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- What you contribute will affect your reputation. Don't let anyone take advantage of you or shut the door on those in need. Maintain a firm but positive attitude.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't complain or criticize others. Go about your business and take care of your responsibilities. The more you get done, the better you will feel. Do what makes you happy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Learn as you go. Incorporate what you discover into your everyday routine. Try to fix what isn't working for you and replace it with a cost-effective, healthy alternative.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Target what you want to achieve and get moving. Hard work will give you a sense of accomplishment. Make plans with someone you enjoy being around and discuss how to pool your resources.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Test the waters, embrace what life has to offer and share your fears and thoughts with someone who can help you change your life. Refuse to let outside influences lead you astray.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be honest with yourself and those you deal with, and you'll speed up the process of getting what you want. An opportunity to learn something new can change the way you do things moving forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a break, do something fun, engage with people you love and discuss the changes you want to make that will improve your life. Problems will surface if you haven't found a way to accommodate someone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep an open mind and discuss alternatives that won't upset someone going through a rough patch. An open-minded approach that is enthusiastic and filled with hope will draw interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you feel comfortable, you'll find it easier to function and take care of your responsibilities without feeling overwhelmed. The changes you make at home will have a big effect.