Take pride in what you do. Don't feel you must keep up or change to fit in. Put your energy into your home, family and comfort. Avoid situations that put you at risk or people who take advantage of you. Learn all you can from the experts, but when it comes time to act on your plans, make the arrangements yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep busy with home improvements, domestic issues and physical fitness. Refuse to let what others do or say get to you. Look for an opportunity to use your skills in new and exciting ways.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get your facts straight before you share information. Speak from the heart and adjust your timetable to help you get things done. Leave time to chill late in the day with someone you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't discard ideas and concepts that you've been mulling over for some time. Make some updates, and you'll find a way to incorporate something you like to do into your activity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep an open mind and give others the freedom to do as they please. The more accommodating you are, the more you will get in return. Use intelligence and charisma to get the response you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Gather information, but don't be too eager to share your findings prematurely. Work through your options from beginning to end, and you'll figure out how to get things done without making a fuss.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll receive advice, but it probably won't keep you from overreacting. Doing something that requires precision, stamina and insight will help you make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Helping others is admirable, but you must do so for the right reasons. Your enthusiasm will be welcome, but it will also tempt others to take advantage of you. Don't let mixed emotions cost you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of plans will play in your favor. Open a dialogue with an expert or coordinator regarding something that interests you, and you'll discover something that you want to pursue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll receive mixed signals from someone close to you. Address issues involving your lifestyle or home before it's too late. Take care of pressing matters and learn from experience.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let anyone confuse or dominate you. Take the path that puts your mind at ease instead of trying to please everyone around you. Positive change begins with you. Decide what you want and go for it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be honest regarding financial matters. How you handle your cash and use your knowledge and skills to earn a living could use a minor adjustment. Don't let anyone make decisions for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change your schedule and how you do things. Speak to someone who can shed light on a situation that baffles you. Remain calm and be realistic regarding personal matters.