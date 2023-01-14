Don't compare yourself to others. Give your imagination a chance to explore. Trust and believe in your ability to turn your ideas into vibrant innovations. Think big, but take baby steps. Don't be afraid to take the road less traveled or to branch out.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put everything in place and rest easy. A lifestyle that offers plenty of opportunities to exercise your mind, body and soul will elevate your confidence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A steady pace forward will get you exactly where you want to go. Make domestic changes that will suit your budget and encourage you to find an additional source of income. Use your imagination.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Watch your step. Don't be fooled by what you see or hear. Find out what's entailed before saying yes to something you've never done. Work quietly behind the scenes until you're ready for the limelight.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't commit to something that isn't a good fit. Concentrate on doing your own thing. A change based around your preferences will help build confidence. Let go of what is no longer working for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Move forward with trepidation when someone asks for help. Get the lowdown to avoid being associated with something that conflicts with your beliefs or long-term plans. Gather information.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You have the upper hand; don't waste it contemplating your future. Fine-tune a skill you can use to increase your awareness and make a difference in your community.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Confusion will occur if you do too much for too many. Take a step back and consider how you can be most effective. Unexpected monetary gain will allow you to purchase something enriching.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You've got charisma and the momentum to excite a crowd and deliver what you promise. Refuse to let a challenger steal your spotlight. Be aggressive and speak your mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll discover something that influences how you live. Join forces with like-minded people and broaden your awareness and circle of friends. Mix business with pleasure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) - Focus on how you look and feel, and you'll stop worrying about what others do or say. Pay attention to lowering overhead and saving money for something important to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take a delay as a sign to focus on something that's entertaining and sparks your imagination. A unique plan could pan out very well, so don't hesitate to put it together.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Step into the spotlight and make an energetic plea to others to pitch in and help a cause that concerns you. Your passion for making a difference will be infectious. A proposal looks promising.