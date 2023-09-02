Don't sit idle this year. Choose your path and get started. Focus on modifying what's outdated or standing between you and what you want. Explore the possibilities, gather information and set a course that excites you. By following your heart's desire, you'll find the discipline and the means to reach your goal and add stability and peace of mind to your life. Press forward with optimism.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Reunite with people you remember fondly. Look at the past, and the reminders you receive will help you make wise decisions moving forward. Listen to your inner voice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speak your mind and reach out to people who matter. How you conduct yourself will be crucial. Put your best foot forward and make peace and love your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you don't like something, make a change. Don't waste time pondering over something that is standing in your way. If you do what's right, you'll have no regrets. Embrace the future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Surround yourself with beauty, friends and family. Aim to put your best foot forward and work toward personal growth, better health and a stress-free lifestyle. Strive for peace of mind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Not everyone will agree with you today. Follow the road that takes you where you want to go. Trust in your ideas, and be willing to pay for the freedom you deserve. Nothing comes without a price.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider how you manage your money. Refuse to let someone entice you with ideas that will benefit them more than you. Focus on self-improvement, not on pleasing others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Start doing what's necessary to head in a positive direction. You'll find the people, places and pastimes that put your mind at ease and a smile on your face. Fulfill your dreams.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spending time with a loved one will mellow you out. An activity or lifestyle change will give you the energy and spirit you need to achieve the happiness you deserve. Be good to yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look for opportunities in any situation. If you let your intuition guide you, you won't be disappointed. A unique opportunity will allow you to show others what you can achieve.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Find a way to keep things running smoothly. Don't jump into a conversation without having all the facts. Question the motives of people pushing questionable agendas. Focus on your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your emotions in check and your mind on what counts. An innovative approach will get you where you want to go. Do your homework regarding home improvements.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful what you wish for. Slow down, smell the roses and keep your costs low. Concentrate on personal growth, learning and doing your best to improve the world around you.